GAMBOA, Oscar Buda resident Oscar Gamboa died peacefully at home Tuesday, May 14 2019. He was 81. Born in Mexico, Oscar met his wife Patricia on the campus of the Universidad de Mexico in Mexico City. They married in San Antonio, Texas on July 8, 1960. Shortly after, Oscar enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served 20 years, including tours of duty in Alaska and Viet Nam. Oscar was also stationed for 4 years in Germany, where he and Pat and their girls, Luisa and Alicia, traveled to every country within driving distance in Oscar's white Ford Galaxy. Returning stateside, Oscar became an instructor in the USAF Equal Employment Opportunity Training Center at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. After retiring from the Air Force, Oscar worked for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Cape Canaveral, Florida. Oscar loved his career with NASA, where he recruited engineers for the agency, traveling to many universities in the US and Latin America. He was particularly proud of recruiting outstanding candidates from minority groups and people with disabilities. Oscar also delighted in Space Shuttle launches, where he chaperoned astronaut families and visiting dignitaries. He was there to witness history when Sally Ride became the first American woman in space, and mourned with the NASA family when Space Shuttle Challenger exploded. After retiring from NASA, Oscar and Pat moved to Buda to be closer to their grandchildren, and farther away from Florida hurricanes. Oscar was active for many years at Buda United Methodist Church, where he served in the Food Pantry. Oscar loved people, animals, and following his many interests whether archery, competitive pistol and skeet shooting, golf, jewelry making, and many others. He was a born entrepreneur, and loved buying and selling cars, swords, and watches. He gave to many charities and was always a friend to those in need. Above all, Oscar was a devoted family man. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Pat, daughter Luisa Collins, Son-in-Law Jim Collins, and grandsons James and Robert Collins of Buda, daughter Alicia Gamboa of Sebastian, Florida, brother Jose Gamboa, sister Dora Richardson of San Diego, California, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home on 6300 W. William Cannon Drive in Austin, Texas . A funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, May 19, at 2:00 p.m. at Buda United Methodist Church on 302 Elm St in Buda and will be immediately followed by a committal service at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buda United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2019