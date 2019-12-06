|
|
SAN MIGUEL, Oscar Oscar San Miguel passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home. Born February 6, 1955, he was the son of Gregorio and Rita San Miguel, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother Arnold Rios and his granddaughter Audrey June Langford. He is survived by his daughters Evita San Miguel and Bianca (Nathan) San Miguel-Guy: his brothers Roberto, Carlos and Joel (Irma) San Miguel, his sisters Carmen (Levi) Escobedo, Blanche (Ramiro) Hoyos, and Rita (Edward) Nunez, his grandchildren Hanah, Alex, Noah, Emma and Arorra. His sister-in-law Hope Rios, nieces and nephews. Oscar graduated from Miller High School where he focused on art and excelled in pole vaulting. He graduated from the UT Austin School of Law in 1987 where he specialized in representing licensed professionals before their respective licensing boards and personal injury law. He first became interested in the medical field when he worked as an orderly at the age of 18 in a small emergency room while attending Corpus Christi State University. He continued his interest in medicine by working as an OR scrub technician and later as a certified orthopedic physician assistant. As a member of the medical field, Oscar became acquainted with medical professionals in the industry and their overwhelming need for strong legal representation. After attending the UT School of Law and focusing on litigation for many years, he once again turned his attention to medicine. He left private practice and represented the Texas Medical Board as a prosecuting attorney. Oscar worked tirelessly for his clients: one of who said, "Oscar was my attorney and became a great friend and advisor to me. He represented me well: he was a beast!" He kept a baseball bat on his legal desk. Oscar was one of kind, a support system, a friend, a father, G-man and Pampaw, and a beloved brother. We will all miss him. Memorial service will be held at Cook Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 6, 2019