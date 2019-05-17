|
STREET, Osokwe N'namdi Osokwe N'namdi Street was born July 3, 1975 in Takoma Park, Md. He passed away May 10, 2019. He was the second of three sons of Oliver B. & Polly R. Street and the father of one daughter, Kirstin Ce'mor Street. He was a graduate of LBJ Science Academy. Osokwe (known as "Sok") was a licensed barber and owner of a food trailer business and catering service named "Sok It 2 Me Backyard BBQ". He was involved in community service and community development of East Austin. He is survived by his parents; daughter; two brothers, Salim B. (Jenny) and Oliver (Trey) III; grandmother, Maery Lou Street; and niece, Harper R. Street. Visitation is Friday, May 17th, 5-7 pm, King-Tears Funeral Home, 1300 E. 12th St. Funeral is Saturday, May 18th, 1 pm, Ebenezer Third Baptist Church, 1010 E. 10th St.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2019