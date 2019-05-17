Home

Osokwe Street Obituary
STREET, Osokwe N'namdi Osokwe N'namdi Street was born July 3, 1975 in Takoma Park, Md. He passed away May 10, 2019. He was the second of three sons of Oliver B. & Polly R. Street and the father of one daughter, Kirstin Ce'mor Street. He was a graduate of LBJ Science Academy. Osokwe (known as "Sok") was a licensed barber and owner of a food trailer business and catering service named "Sok It 2 Me Backyard BBQ". He was involved in community service and community development of East Austin. He is survived by his parents; daughter; two brothers, Salim B. (Jenny) and Oliver (Trey) III; grandmother, Maery Lou Street; and niece, Harper R. Street. Visitation is Friday, May 17th, 5-7 pm, King-Tears Funeral Home, 1300 E. 12th St. Funeral is Saturday, May 18th, 1 pm, Ebenezer Third Baptist Church, 1010 E. 10th St.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2019
