Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Otis Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otis Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otis Bell Obituary
BELL, Otis Theodore "OB" Otis Theodore "OB" Bell, 72, of Taylor died Saturday, November 30th He was born in Austin, TX on February 22, 1947, a son of the late Zula Marie (Wade) and Willie Bell. He served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Lola E. (Stephens) Bell. The Celebration of His Life Service will be1 PM on Friday, December 6th at E.M Franklin Chapel. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Public viewing and flowers can be delivered 3PM-4PM today to 1309 E 12th Street. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -