BELL, Otis Theodore "OB" Otis Theodore "OB" Bell, 72, of Taylor died Saturday, November 30th He was born in Austin, TX on February 22, 1947, a son of the late Zula Marie (Wade) and Willie Bell. He served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Lola E. (Stephens) Bell. The Celebration of His Life Service will be1 PM on Friday, December 6th at E.M Franklin Chapel. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Public viewing and flowers can be delivered 3PM-4PM today to 1309 E 12th Street. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 5, 2019