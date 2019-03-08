|
MC SHAN, OTIS L. 75, of Austin, TX, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by family. Born October 4, 1943, in Elgin, TX, to Otha and Marie (Bell) McShan, Otis was proud to have served his country with the United States Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Jessie McShan, and daughters, Angela and Andrea McShan. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Friday, March 8 at King Tears Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, March 9, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1800 East 11th Street, Austin, TX. Interment will follow at McShan Memorial Cemetery, Elgin, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2019