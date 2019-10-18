|
CLEESEN, Ottilie Eva Ottilie, affectionately called Omi, (Urlaub) Cleesen, 94, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 in Austin, TX. Ottilie was born in Guenzburg, Germany to parents Johann Georg Urlaub and Eva Benker on May 17, 1925. She attended Catholic School and became a Photographer as WWII broke out. In 1945 she married Helmut Giersch and was blessed with one child Karin Eva Giersch (Simpson). Tragically Helmut passed away in 1948. In 1956 she married Daniel P. Cleesen, an American soldier stationed in Germany. After numerous assignments, the family moved to Ft. Hood, TX in 1961. Her husband Daniel suddenly passed away in 1984 and Ottilie moved shortly after to Austin, TX to be near her daughter Karin and Family. Omi was a talented cook and baker and her family was the most important thing in her life. Grandchildren anxiously awaited her famous "sprinkle" cookies and birthday cakes and no one could make Gulasch, Gravy and noodles like Omi. And the adults appreciated her famous "Recipe" at Christmas time. She looked forward to Pecan Season at the Simpson Ranch and was relentless in shelling pecans for the family. Watching Jeopardy, Golf, Tennis and keeping up with A&M football were some of her favorite past times. She never missed doing her daily crossword puzzle and completed her last one on October 7 while at Brookdale rehab. She had a curiosity about life, places, people and events and her German and English dictionaries and her World Atlas were thread barren. Ottilie is survived by her loving daughter Karin and husband Dan Simpson. Grandsons, Dan Simpson. Jr. (wife Caroline) and Stuart Simpson, Great Grandchildren, Madeline, George, Finley and Miles Simpson. Omi remained an important figure in our lives and the skills and lessons she taught us will not be forgotten. Visitation will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish, 3125 N. Lamar from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Private Burial to take place at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio at a later date. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 18, 2019