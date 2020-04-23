|
|
COOK JR., Owen G. Owen G. Cook, Jr., died on April 10, 2020, in Lakeway, TX, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. He was born in Abilene, TX, on August 16, 1936, to the late Owen & Elmarie Cook. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1954, where he lettered in tennis. At TCU, Owen was a member of Phi Delta Theta and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He became an independent insurance agent in Abilene, soon establishing his own agency, Owen G. Cook Insurance. Later in life, he became an insurance claims adjuster, which fed his lifelong passion for helping others. Together with his wife, Pat, Owen helped people recover from their losses following hailstorms, tornadoes, the Northridge Earthquake, and all major hurricanes that hit the United States beginning with Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and retiring after Hurricane Ike in 2008. In addition to living in Abilene and Lakeway, he also lived in Ft. Worth, Lubbock, South Padre Island, Scottsdale (AZ), Sugarland, and Possum Kingdom Lake. He enjoyed being outside, cooking great food on the grill, hunting, sailing, reading, working in the yard and growing tomatoes, which he loved sharing with friends and neighbors. He loved boating on the lakes of Texas, and many family and friends of all ages fondly remember Owen as the person who taught them to waterski. He loved animals, especially dogs, and family pets included cats, ducks, rabbits, as well as a pair of raccoons. Owen rarely sat still, but when he did settle downfor instance to watch college football, particularly his beloved TCU Horned Frogshe would crack pounds of pecans. Owen was active in Abilene's Dixie Little League serving as coach, team sponsor, and president. Surviving family members include his wife, Pat Cook, his sister and brother-in-law, Jan & Mel Neese (all in Lakeway, TX), and his five children Suzanne & Greg Taylor (Houston, TX), Trey Cook & Linda Larsson (Chamonix, France), Stephen & Nancy Cook (Abilene, TX), Jennifer & Tom Reeve (Evergreen, CO), and John Wayman & Konnie Kim (Yorba Linda, CA). His grandchildren include Jordan & Errikos Anagnostopoulos, Zack & Alex Taylor (with Owen's great grandson, Owen Patrick Taylor), Blake Taylor (all in Houston, TX), Andrew Cook (New York City, NY), Laura Cook (Waco, TX), Savannah Reeve (Redlands, CA), and Sixten & Elis Cook (both in Chamonix, France). The family wishes to express special thanks to the caregivers for their outstanding assistance, patience, and compassion during the past several months. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 23, 2020