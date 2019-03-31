|
KELLEY, Paden Castles Paden Castles Kelley, 28, a resident of Crested Butte, CO and a native of Austin, TX was born on August 7, 1990 and died on March 18, 2019. After graduating from Lake Travis High School in 2009, Paden played football for the University of Texas, completing his degree in 2016. After battling addiction in his early adult life, Paden became an active member in his widespread sober community. Diagnosed with cancer in December 2018, Paden successfully completed chemotherapy treatment just days before his tragic passing. His family and friends hope to create a kid's ski school scholarship in his honor. He is survived by his parents, Mary Beth and Scott Kelley; his sister, Kathryn Kelley; his wider Barber and Kelley families; and his created family of close friends. His life will be celebrated at Garden Grove in Buda, TX on April 20th at 2:00pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019