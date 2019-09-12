|
|
SATTERFIELD, Padraic Lamont "Prentis" Padraic "Big Daddy Undertaker" Satterfield, 49, of Taylor, TX, died Friday, September 6th. He was born in Austin, TX on July 6, 1970, a son of Ella Pearl Satterfield He was employed as a Security Guard at St. David's Medical Center and a Family Service Specialist at A Life Celebration By Franklin. The Celebration of His Life Service will be11:00 AM on Saturday, September 14th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX with Pastor Melvin Manor of St. Paul Baptist Church officiating. Interment at Taylor City Cemetery. The service can be vied via livestream at: https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/Padriacsatterfield. Those attending the service are asked to wear colors Brown/Gold. Public Viewing 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 12th at A Life Celebration by Franklin in Taylor, TX and 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, September 13th at E.M Franklin Chapel @ St. James MBC in Austin, TX 1812 EM Franklin Avenue. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Padriac had selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 12, 2019