MCCALLUM, Reverend Paul F. Rev. Paul Franklin McCallum, a Catholic priest for 58 years, died on October 6, 2020 in Georgetown, Texas at the age of 87. He was born on February 14, 1933 in Quincy, Mass. to Daniel J. and Grace M. Landry McCallum. Rev. McCallum attended Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth, Mass., Stigmatine Junior Seminary in Wellesley, Mass., and St. Mary's Seminary in Houston, Tx. Rev. McCallum was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Austin on June 2, 1962 by Bishop Thomas J. Riley in Watertown, Mass. He served at St. Monica Parish in Cameron, St. Mary Parish in Taylor, St. Joseph Parish in Rockdale, Immaculate Conception Parish in Sealy, and was the founding pastor of St. Paul Parish in Austin where he remained until his retirement in January 2006. He spent his retirement years living at the St. John Paul II Residence for Priests in Georgetown. While retired, he served for three years on the diocesan Presbyteral Council representing the retired priests of the diocese. Rev. McCallum was an avid Boston Red Sox baseball fan as well as a Round Rock Express fan. He also loved watching basketball and telling a good joke. Rev. McCallum was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Harold, Edward and Robert McCallum. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and a large extended family. Visitation will be on October 14 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Austin (4800 Convict Hill Rd.), followed by the Vigil and Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 15 at 10:00 a.m. also at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Interment will be the same day at 3:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Sealy, Texas. Masks are to be worn and social distancing observed at all services. Services will be livestreamed on the St. Catherine of Siena parish website (www.stcatherine-austin.org
). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 10000 David Moore Dr., Austin, TX 78748.