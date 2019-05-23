WRIGHT, Palmer Winslow Palmer Winslow Wright, 97, died peacefully May 16, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Born to Avery Granger Wright & Donna Winslow Wright in Toledo, OH April 16, 1922, he was preceded in death by his wife Ariadne Pascual Wright as well as Vivienne Wiesner Brown (mother of his 3 children) & his 3 brothers. His children survive him: Valerie, Jonathan & David, as do his 7 step-children: Ruth, Lili, Clara, Paul, Willy, Maria & Anne. A Naval Officer ship's engineer in WW2 Pacific theater, he used his PE in Chemical Engineering & Ph.D. in American Studies (Univ of MI) teaching at Univ of TX Austin, technical writing, TX Comm for Environ Quality, & editing his wife's book A Spanish Sculptor in Exile: The Art and Life of Manolo Pascual. Palmer was a loved member of his family, UU Church, book discussion/poetry groups & loved jazz & hiking the local trails. His easy smile reflects in his poetry. "Happiness is for grownups" (not just for kids) "Letting go is happiness." Of clear mind to the end, his forgiving nature gave light to the goodness and purity of humans & all life. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary