KOMNICK, Pamela A. Pamela A. Komnick, age 58, passed away on May 2, 2019, after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on December 19, 1960, at Otis AFB, Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marion. She is survived by her sister, Jennifer Lenich (Robert); brother, Chris Komnick (Julie), her nephew and godson, Ian Lenich; her nieces, Jordan and Madison Komnick; and her aunt and godmother, Lorraine Descutner (Gerald). Pamela's life passion was teaching and guiding young minds through the wonders of science. Her legacy is that of impacting thousands of students and fellow educators over a four decade teaching career in Indianapolis, IN and Austin, TX. A graduate of Purdue University (B.S.) and Indiana University (M.S.), Pamela brought her passion to her classroom and students each and every day and was fond of the motto, "Teaching is a work of heart". A Memorial mass will be held on Friday, May 10th at 10 a.m., at St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church in Austin, TX, followed by interment at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery in Georgetown, TX at noon. Friends, colleagues, and students are invited to join the family for a come/go reception in celebration of Pamela's life on Friday, May 10th from 4-6 p.m. at Matt's El Rancho at 2613 S. Lamar in Austin, TX. Over the course of her life Pam was mother to many rescued cats and loved all animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Austin Pets Alive!, at https://www.austinpetsalive.org/donate/. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary