Pamela Bledsoe
BLEDSOE, Pamela Pamela Bledsoe our beloved mother and grandmother entered into the Lord's arms on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 70. She was born to Virginia and Dr. Woodrow Bledsoe on November 3, 1948 in Sunnyvale, California. Pam was deeply loved and will be missed by her friends and family. She was survived by his daughter, Heather and Shawn O'Gorman of San Antonio, her two grandchildren Shawn Jr. and Hailey, her brother Lance and Barbra Bledsoe, and several nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, she will be cremated with no memorial service.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019
