|
|
KNIERIM, Pamela Jean Miller "Fight the good fight with all thy might; Christ is thy strength, and Christ thy right; Lay hold on life, and it shall be The joy and crown eternally." Beloved mother, wife and friend, Pamela Jean Miller Knierim, lost her valiant fight with acute myeloid leukemia on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. David's Hospital South Austin. Pam was born on December 15, 1946, to Jean Allen Miller and Paula Kager Miller in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a long time resident of Austin and attended Austin High School, McCallum High School, and the University of Texas. She married Bruce John Knierim on April 12, 1969, building their life around Bruce's banking career, Pam's community service work, and their daughter Lisa Knierim Wheeler. Pam is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bruce, beloved daughter Lisa and grandchildren Brooklyn Helena Wheeler and Spencer Ward Wheeler. Pam is also survived by her son-in-law Hunter Ward Wheeler, her sisters Cindy Lou Collins and Dixie Lee Hatch, along with two nieces and four nephews. Pam was active in the community, serving in numerous organizations including her longtime volunteer work with the Women's Art Guild of Laguna Gloria, serving as Fiesta Chairman. Pam also devoted her time to the Women's Symphony League of Austin, Junior League, Settlement Home for Children, and Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Pam was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a quintessential hostess and thoughtful decorator. Pam took great joy in cooking and gardening as well as caring for her pets and the many varieties of birds in her beautiful abundant yard on the lake. She had a passion for art and worked with many artists through her service to Laguna Gloria along with collecting special pieces to decorate their home. Pam was a fun loving person with a great sense of humor. She had numerous groups of friends including The Yaks, The GNO's, The Lake Group and Arrowhead Bunco Babes, all of whom loved their time with her. Pam loving living on the lake, swimming and boating. She enjoyed traveling, specifically to New Mexico, Colorado, and the Caribbean. The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at Texas Oncology Seton Hospital, St. David's South Austin and MD Anderson. Special thanks go to the doctors and nurses at St. David's South Austin Cancer Care Center. A celebration of life will be on Monday, September 9, at 2:00 pm at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Austin Animal Center or Austin Pets Alive. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019