|
|
BINDER, Pamela Jo Hooser Pamela Jo Hooser Binder died peacefully following a lengthy illness on January 1, 2020. Pam was born in Plainview, Texas on January 13, 1950 to Mary Jo and A. H. "Jim" Hooser. She moved with her parents to Austin in 1959 and became a proud Austinite for the rest of her life. She attended Gullett Elementary and Lamar Jr. High, and graduated McCallum High School in 1969. While at McCallum, she was editor of the school yearbook and President of the YMCA Tri-Hi-Y Youth and Government club and won the nickname of "The Little General" for her drive and ability to get things done. Pam joyously spent the rest of her life helping to plan reunions of her beloved high school class. Pam earned her Bachelor of Education degree at Texas Tech University, and was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She then returned to Austin to follow her father into the field of education and earned her Master of Education degree from what was then Southwest Texas State University. Pam taught fourth, fifth and sixth grades at eight different AISD elementary schools over her professional career. She loved teaching and savored watching her students grow and succeed, and was always a student favorite. In 1982, Pam met another teacher, Joe Binder and they married in 1984. The two of them enthusiastically supported each other's teaching careers until they retired. They also shared their love of dogs; camping throughout Texas, Colorado and Arkansas; volleyball; stamp collecting; photography; and many happy hours turning their backyard into a gardening wonderland. Pam was predeceased by both of her parents and is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Joe; her brother, Greg Hooser and his wife, Anne; her nephews, Allen Hooser and his wife, Leslie, and Austin Hooser and his wife, Alicia; her niece Aubrey Hooser Cunningham and her husband, Anthony; and great nephews Regan and Will Hooser and great niece; Raleigh Hooser. Joe and the family will be forever grateful for the love, friendship and care of Pam's lifelong friends Sherry Guthrie and Terry McKetta. A celebration of Pam's life will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 15th at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas 78705. In lieu of flowers, Pam requested that remembrance gifts be made to the Central Texas Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, P.O. Box 98, Cedar Park, Texas 78630. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020