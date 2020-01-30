|
|
HARIGLE, Pamela R. Pamela R. Harigle, 64 of Taylor TX passed away on Saturday January 25, 2020 at home. Pam last worked for Encompass in Austin Texas and did home health in the Austin area. She is survived by husband John, daughter Chlista, son Adam; 3 grandchildren Collin, Emeri, and Audri Mosley; 1 brother and 1 sister. Pam was very passionate about her career and touched the lives of many she helped (it was a career she loved). Pam will be remembered for her passionate nature and her love for her family will never be forgotten. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 2:30 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, 215 N. Walnut St., Bucyrus, OH 44820. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 30, 2020