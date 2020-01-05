|
|
DICKERSON, Pamela Summers 6/22/1953-12/4/2019 Pam Dickerson was born in Jacksonville, FL to Addison L. Summers, Jr. and Carolyn H. Summers. In 1987, Pam married Kevin D. Dickerson and in 1990, they welcomed a son, Austin Summers Dickerson. Pam retired from Johnson & Johnson in 2016 after 35 years of exemplary service. Two years ago, Pam and Kevin retired to Lake Travis in Jonestown. Pam's life was built on her strong faith, her love of family, and her loyalty to friends. Pam was known for her extraordinary kindness and generosity, her sincere interest in others, and her high moral character. Pam was, above all, a dedicated servant of the Lord. Pam was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her loving caretaker and husband of 32 years, Kevin, her son, Austin (Mariah), her sister, Gail Summers (John MacDonald), sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, several nieces, nephews, and cousins and many friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pam's memory to The Woodlands United Methodist Church Missions, 2200 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380 (www.thewoodlandsumc.org/give) or Lobular Breast Cancer Alliance, 23532 Calabasas Rd., Ste A, Calabasas, CA 91302 (https:/lobularbca.wedid.it). A memorial service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at 2:00PM on January 18, 2020, at The Robb Chapel, The Woodlands United Methodist Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020