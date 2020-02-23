|
HENDERSON III, Parry James (Jim) Parry James (Jim) Henderson III of Austin, TX passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at age 72 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Jim was born in Port Arthur, Texas on October 4, 1947 to Parry James Henderson, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Henderson. The family moved to Austin in 1957. Jim graduated from Austin High School, attended Blinn Junior College and Texas State University, then joined The Army National Guard. He married Mary Love (Bitsy) Bailey in 1969 and had their 2 sons, Parry James Henderson, IV and Charles Thomas Henderson. Jim and his sons were avid hunters, fishermen and outdoorsmen. Jim was employed for many years by the Tom Fairey Company. Jim is survived by his sons P.J. Henderson, IV and wife Autumn, Charlie Henderson and wife Anne; grandchildren Will, Charlie Jr., Reed and Ella Love; cousin Bonnie Lynn Stark and family and many loyal friends. He was preceded in death by his father P.J. Henderson, Jr., mother Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Fairey and stepfather Tom A. Fairey. A special thank you to Robert Bridges and Anne Johnson for the support and care they provided for Jim through the years. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 9600 N. Mopac Expwy. #150, Austin, Texas 78759. A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Anne and Charlie Henderson on Saturday, March 7th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020