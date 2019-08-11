|
HABERMAN, Pat Pat Haberman, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at age 79. She was the joy and heart of her family and will be greatly missed. Pat attended Hillcrest High School in Dallas and the University of Texas at Austin. She married Richard "Porky" Haberman almost 59 years ago with whom she had a son, Danny, and two daughters, Jeanie and Kristin. She taught her children the importance of family and friends, a love of travel and to always be on the lookout for the joys in life. She created so many family memories, especially around holidays and birthdays. Pat was known for many things, including her fabulous cooking, green thumb and how she lived her life with zeal. She loved perusing recipe books and trying out new dishes. Her family always looked forward to her cornbread dressing and strawberry angel food cakes. She was a devoted follower of her Lord, had a heart for others and served in various churches as a Stephen Minister and other care-giving ministries. Pat was a real estate agent for many years and later an artist who delighted in plein air painting. This passion took her around the Texas Hill Country, New Mexico and Europe, searching for beautiful scenery to paint. Colorado's Conejos Valley was one of her favorite subjects. Pat and Porky could often be seen driving the road to Platoro, looking for a lovely spot for her to paint and him to read a book. She was extremely proud of her four grandchildren, Madison, Chase, Katie and Allie. As one of their biggest cheerleaders, she was often in an audience or on the sidelines for musicals, baseball, soccer and livestock shows. She leaves behind her son Danny Haberman and wife, Melaine; daughter Jeanie Collier and husband, David; daughter Kristin Harrison; and grandchildren Madison Dale and husband Brian; Chase Collier, Allie Haberman and Katie Haberman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Porky Haberman. A memorial service celebrating Pat's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at The Lakeway Church, 2203 Lakeway Blvd., Lakeway, Texas, 78734. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in her memory be considered to the chancellery furniture fund at The Lakeway Church or to one's . Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019