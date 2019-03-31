HAMMONDS, Pat On February 6, 2019 our dear Pat Hammonds departed this earth in Esparza, Costa Rica for his next great adventure, carrying with him the same zeal and love of learning that guided his life here. Pat demonstrated humanitarian ideals through quiet acts of kindness and mentored many who cherish him and his wisdom. Pat was predeceased by his parents, his sister Betty Allison and her husband Guy of Potosi TX. He is survived by his brother Jack Hammonds of Pleasanton CA, his son Shannon Hammonds and wife Christine of Kamloops BC, the Ellis Zane Moore family and many close friends who miss him greatly. Known for his compassion, social justice, humility and egalitarianism, Pat demonstrated those qualities in his law practice by day and in his musical avocation by night. Pat spent the last years pursuing his passion for music and never stopped rocking and rolling, playing regularly with local musicians and enjoying oceanview sunsets in his adopted home. He leaves this world as he lived in it, surrounded by friends and remembered fondly. Family will celebrate Pat's life in private. We encourage his friends to honor Pat's memory in their own special ways. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary