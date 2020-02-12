|
|
|
WEIS, Patricia A. (Pat) May 16, 1930 February 9, 2020 Patricia A. "Pat" Weis, age 89, of Austin, died February 9, 2020, at St. David's North Austin Medical Center. Pat was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 16, 1930, a daughter of the late Richard and Polly Weis. She is survived by her sister Rosmary Kercheval of Sugarland, TX; her sister-in-law Helen Weis of Collierville, TN; twelve nieces and nephews, and fifteen great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Francis Weis, Richard K. Weis and wife Julia, and Donald Weis. Pat grew up in Brinkley, Arkansas where she graduated from high school in 1948. She graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1952 with a BS degree in Education. She taught health and physical education in Houston at Reagan High School (1952-1954) and Houston Lamar High School (1954-1955). She attended the University of Colorado with a teaching fellowship (1955-1957) where she received a Master's Degree in Biological Science. In 1957 she came to the University of Texas at Austin as an instructor in the department of Health and Physical Education, until 1973 when she became the first women's intercollegiate athletic golf coach until she retired in 1993. Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020, followed by a rosary service at 5:00pm in the Colonial Chapel of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 4311 Small Dr, Austin, 78731. Online condolences may be made at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 12, 2020