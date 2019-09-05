|
CITY-ALEXANDER, Patricia Ann Patricia Ann City-Alexander 69, of Austin, passed away August 22, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Renee City (Kyle, Texas); sons, John Henry Alexander Jr., Christopher Lewis Alexander (Del Valle, Texas). The funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Austin, Texas. Visitation is Friday, September 6, 2019, at King Tears Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 5, 2019