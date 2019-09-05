Home

POWERED BY

Services
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-9128
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia City-Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann City-Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann City-Alexander Obituary
CITY-ALEXANDER, Patricia Ann Patricia Ann City-Alexander 69, of Austin, passed away August 22, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Renee City (Kyle, Texas); sons, John Henry Alexander Jr., Christopher Lewis Alexander (Del Valle, Texas). The funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Austin, Texas. Visitation is Friday, September 6, 2019, at King Tears Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now