MORTIZ, Patricia Ann Cook Patricia Ann Cook Moritz passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 at her home. She was born in Houston, Texas on May 2, 1931 to Zella Agnes Lauderdale Childress Cook and James Howard Childress. When James Howard passed away in 1936, Agnes married Irby Jack Cook. The family moved to Austin, Texas and Patricia graduated from Austin High School in 1949. That year, she married Edmund Louis Moritz in a union that would last 59 years. She is survived by her brothers, Irby Jack Cook II of Rockdale, Texas, and John Vernon Cook of Hunt, Texas; as well as her only child, Susan Patricia Moritz Gray; son-in-law, Timothy Walter Gray; grandchildren, Allison Ann and Trent William Gray of Katy, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Patricia served as the President of the National Ladies of Charity organization for many years. Her charitable heart and work for the betterment of the underserved was one of her proudest accomplishments. She was an avid horticulturist, raising orchids, cultivating soils, and creating picturesque gardenscapes. Patricia also had a love of textiles and worked with many fabrics to create some true works of art as a master seamstress. She loved watching the Texas Longhorns play football while enjoying a Coors Light. With her husband, she fished the rivers and streams of central Texas and had a love of the outdoors like no other. Her family, friends, and neighbors, which she had become so fond of in Katy, Texas, will miss her terribly. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the Austin Ladies of Charity, P.O. Box 9566, Austin, Texas 78766. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Oakwood Annex Cemetery in Austin, Texas. Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net. Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, 1508 East Avenue, Katy, Texas 77493. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 24, 2019