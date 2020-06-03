Patricia Ann Kelso
KELSO, Patricia Ann Patricia Ann Kelso, born September 7, 1944 in Ames, Iowa, to Leland and Esther Roberson, was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. She left this earth to her eternal rest on Sunday the 24th of May, 2020. Pat's life took her from her beginnings in Ames, Iowa, to a new bride in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Hastings, Minnesota and Austin, Texas, where she raised her daughters and later was grandmother extraordinaire to her grandsons. Pat worked as a travel agent in Minnesota and later at 3M in Austin. She loved to vacation with Richard all over the world and took pride in making wonderful holiday dinners for her family. Her very green thumb meant her yard was always beautiful and in bloom. Pat leaves beautiful memories with her husband of 58 years, Richard, and her two daughters and sons-in-law Angela and Matthew Swift of Austin, Texas, and Sherry and Jeff Carroll of Dripping Springs, Texas. Extra special in her heart were grandsons Daniel Swift and Phoenix Carroll, as well as Daniel's partner Gabriel Ventura. No memorial is planned at this time due to COVID restrictions. A memorial will be held at St. Luke's on the Lake when the family is able.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 3, 2020.
