Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann (Jester) Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann (Jester) Miller Obituary
MILLER, Patricia Ann (Jester) Patricia Ann (Jester) Miller, 70, passed away on May 6, 2019 under hospice care in Georgetown, Texas. Patricia was born February 5, 1949 in Austin, Texas to Laura Lucille and Joe Mac Jester. Patricia Ann Jester married Robert Charles Miller on November 4, 1972. Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband Bobby, parents Lucy and Joe and Brother Mackie Jester. Patricia is survived by daughters, Rebecca McNabb and husband Thomas McNabb, Laura Shoumaker; brothers, Kenneth Jester, Steve Jester and wife Donna, sister-in-law, Doris Jester; grandchildren, Ryan and Justin McNabb, Hailey, Heather and Brenham Shoumaker; and a loving extended family. The service will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11AM with a reception to follow at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, 6800 Old Bee Caves Rd. Austin, Texas. To support with maintenance of this small private cemetery, memorial contributions may be sent to the Oak Hill Cemetery Association, 5308 Rain Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX 78759.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrell Funeral Home
Download Now