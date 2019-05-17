|
MILLER, Patricia Ann (Jester) Patricia Ann (Jester) Miller, 70, passed away on May 6, 2019 under hospice care in Georgetown, Texas. Patricia was born February 5, 1949 in Austin, Texas to Laura Lucille and Joe Mac Jester. Patricia Ann Jester married Robert Charles Miller on November 4, 1972. Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband Bobby, parents Lucy and Joe and Brother Mackie Jester. Patricia is survived by daughters, Rebecca McNabb and husband Thomas McNabb, Laura Shoumaker; brothers, Kenneth Jester, Steve Jester and wife Donna, sister-in-law, Doris Jester; grandchildren, Ryan and Justin McNabb, Hailey, Heather and Brenham Shoumaker; and a loving extended family. The service will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11AM with a reception to follow at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, 6800 Old Bee Caves Rd. Austin, Texas. To support with maintenance of this small private cemetery, memorial contributions may be sent to the Oak Hill Cemetery Association, 5308 Rain Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX 78759.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2019