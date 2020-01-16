|
|
SHEATS, Patricia Ann Patricia Ann [Sammons] Sheats was born in Mobile, Alabama, on March 3, 1951 to James Harris Sammons, MD, and Patricia Ann [Lekan] Sammons. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Highlands, Texas, where she grew up with her younger brother James, Jr. After graduating from Ross Sterling High School in Baytown and H. Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans, she and her husband James (Jimmy) Elvin Sheats lived in Houston where she worked in the genetics department at MD Anderson Cancer Center while he finished dental school. His first assignment for the U. S. Public Health Service took them to the Dallas area for a few short years, after which they moved to Bastrop, where she lived the remainder of her life. Tricia was a loving mother and dedicated grandmother. Through the years, she also taught in school, tutored, and worked in real estate, all the while serving as an active church member and children's minister at Bastrop Christian Outreach Center. Tricia was known for caring deeply about people, sharing her faith boldly, and giving of herself to help others. Her compassion, generosity, and encouragement impacted many lives in many different ways. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her step-mother JoAnne Sammons, brother Jim Sammons and wife Cindy, step-brother Joe Bond and wife Cindy, step-sister Nancy Bond Venezia, son Jesse Sheats, daughter Joya Konieczny and husband Cory, grandchildren Summer Joy and Solomon Konieczny, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, at Bastrop Christian Outreach Center, 1096 HWY 71 West, Bastrop, Texas 78602, at 1:00 pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 16, 2020