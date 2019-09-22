|
EHRLICH, Patricia Ann Simms Patricia Ann Simms Ehrlich passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Patsy was born in Austin, Texas on January 31, 1927 to parents Paul O. and Nellie Simms. Patsy was a descendent of some of Austin's earliest settlers including her grandfather, Johnny Simms whose 1938 Austin American Statesman obituary described the old stagecoach driver as holding his Long Tom in his arms and the reins between his knees, shooting at Indians on his 1860 route between Fredericksburg and Austin. Patsy grew up just north of the University of Texas on Hemphill Park when Austin was a small university town of about 30,000 people. She was fortunate to have legend Harvey Penick as a golf instructor and J. Frank Dobie and Walter Prescott Webb as professors at the University of Texas. Patsy was part of one of the first groups of young women and their families who supported the Helping Hand Home for Children of Austin; she was presented in 1945 as a Helping Hand debutante. Her summers were spent as a Kiowa at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas and the Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Patsy attended Austin High School where she made many lifelong friends, some of which were fellow Red Jackets. Those friends and other AHS graduates from that era continued to gather regularly over the 70 years since their high school days"Loyal Forever!" Upon high school graduation she attended Pine Manor College in Brookline, Massachusetts. After two years in Boston, Patsy transferred to the University of Texas at Austin where she studied and earned her BA in history. She pledged Chi Omega and became chapter president. During her senior year she met her future husband. As the story is told, some handsome fellows in their Air Force uniforms showed up at the Chi Omega house looking for some girls to go out with. As chapter president, Patsy was called to deal with the young men. She learned they were recent West Point Academy graduates and in Austin visiting Bergstrom Air Force Base. Thus began their courtship, and on September 19, 1950, Patsy became the bride of Lt. Robert Maxwell Ehrlich of Chicago, Illinois. This marriage proved to be an adventure as the young couple moved 16 times in 20 years to Air Force bases around the country while raising their growing family. Patsy enjoyed being a military wife and making new friends, and spending weekends attending her husband's polo matches. Upon her husband's retirement from NORAD in Colorado Springs, the couple moved to Austin. There, Patsy was active in the real estate business her father had founded in 1918. She was a shrewd businesswoman, had uncanny judgement and insight, and was a mentor to her children. In the early 1970's, Patsy and Bob purchased a ranch on the Pedernales River in Stonewall, Texas where they grew peaches and raised horses and cattle. Patsy lost her beloved Bob in 1989. In the 30 years without him, she never wavered in her role as the strong family matriarch and was an inspiration to her children. She saw all four of her children happily marry and celebrated the birth of eight grandchildren, all who grew up in Austin. Saturday morning tacos and Sunday evening dinners were family traditions that all looked forward to. Not to mention, her home was considered Sports Central; she was the authority on all sports, all the time, especially the Longhorns. Patsy is survived by her children Patty Herd and husband Larry, Robert Ehrlich Jr. and wife Amy, Susan Doyle and husband Brian, James Ehrlich and wife Stacy. Grandchildren: Robert III, Adelaide, Markley, Louisa Ehrlich, Lamar and Charlie Doyle, Simms and Wheeler Ehrlich, and brother-in-law James (Jimmy) B. Ehrlich of Bend, Oregon. She is predeceased by her husband Colonel Robert Ehrlich and infant sons, Stanley and Stevie Ehrlich, her older brother, William (Bill) Simms and sister-in-laws Elvera (Edie) Simms Muery and Audrey (Audie) Ehrlich. Patsy's life was celebrated at a family graveside service in Oakwood Cemetery on September 5th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Helping Hand Home for Children http://helpinghandhome.org/ or St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church https://st-ignatius.org/. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019