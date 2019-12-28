|
CARTER, Patricia Diane (Haughton) Patricia Diane (Haughton) Carter, 82 of Manchaca TX, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019. The family will be accepting guests for a memorial service on Sunday, December 29, 2019, 1:30pm, at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Chapel in Oakhill. A reception will follow the services. Patricia was born on February 21, 1937 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Perry S. and Dorothy (Stewart) Haughton. Her early years were spent going from base to base during WW2 with the family. They settled in Fort Worth and after graduating HS Patricia married Horace Richard Carter on Jan 16th 1958 in Fort Worth TX. They had their only child Chris in 1959. She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband, being outside doing yard work, sewing, and taking care of the many dogs that she had throughout her life. And if you asked her, she rescued them all. She retired from Motorola in 1996. After retirement, she and Richard traveled throughout the Southwest. She always enjoyed her time with her grandkids taking them to eat, shop, and watch movies. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and great laugh. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Horace Richard Carter; son, Christopher C Carter and wife Zena Marie Carter; and three grandchildren, Carl, Samantha, and Sabrina. She is also survived by her brother, Glen Haughton, and niece, Brandi Melanson, of Orlando, FL. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Perry Haughton In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Rescue charities. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Orchard Park of Kyle and Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 28, 2019