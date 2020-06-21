STIFFLER, Patricia Dianne Patricia (Patti) Dianne Stiffler died on May 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas at the age of 77. She was born to Lt. Col. Burkett A. and Ruth (Smith) Reynolds in Temple, Texas on February 16, 1943. Her father was an intelligence officer in the 3rd Army for Gen. George Patton, and then transferred to Gen. MacArthur's staff in the Pacific. Patti and her family lived in Japan and Korea for a 6-year period during the occupation of Japan. Upon returning to the U.S., Patti and her family settled in their home in Pebble Beach, CA. Her father remained in the Army until retirement. As such, they frequently moved, meaning Patti attended several different schools until she graduated from a girl's school in Virginia. She attended the University of Nebraska until she left college to become a flight attendant for Braniff International in Dallas, Texas. In later years, Patti worked for American Air Lines as a reservation agent, managed a travel agency, managed a Talbot Tie store and African Odyssey Furniture and Art Gallery in Carmel, CA. While living in California, Patti spent her free time volunteering for the Monterey Bay Aquarium at the Sea Otter Recovery Program. She loved sea life and the ocean. After spending time in California, Patti and her husband moved back to Texas to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Patti is survived by husband John Stiffler, six children, and nine grandchildren: J. Eric Stiffler and wife Paula, grandson John and granddaughter Cate of Naples, FL.; James Stiffler and wife Amy, granddaughters Nicole and Allison of Round Rock, TX; Lisa Hernandez and granddaughter Alexandra of Austin, TX; Scott Wilkerson and wife Launa of Little Elm, Tx.; Mark Wilkerson and wife Janna, grandsons Reece and Nate of Austin, TX; Brett Wilkerson and wife Stephanie, grandsons Miles and Jude of Austin, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents and twin sons. Patti was known for her friendly personality and her ability to quickly become a friend to any stranger. She loved hosting family and friends any time of the year, but especially around the holidays. Patti will be missed by many. Patti loved to donate her time towards the rescue of sea otters. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Monterey Bay Otter Rescue.



