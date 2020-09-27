WARREN, Patricia Dry "Pat" Age 82, passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of her family on September 25, 2020. She was born in Dallas, TX, appropriately on March 2nd (Texas Independence Day), 1938 to Julius E. Dry and Virginia Carroll Dry. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in January 1956. She then attended Baylor University where she met her future husband, Bill Warren, in the fall. They both transferred to The University of Texas at Austin in January of 1957. She married Bill, the love of her life and best friend, at Scofield Memorial Church in Dallas on September 6, 1958. They have three daughters, Tracy, Paige and Dayna. Pat began her career at Texas Hospital Board in September 1956 followed by Assistant to the Graduate Dean at the University of Texas. She then moved to the capital where she was the assistant to State Senator Bill Moore of Bryan. Senator Moore thought she would be a natural at real estate and encouraged her to get her Broker's license. She became a very successful Realtor and was among the first women elected a Director of the Austin Board of Realtors where she served for a number of years as well as President of the Women's Council. She and her husband, Bill, formed Warren Properties Realtors in 1971, which they operated until retirement in 2014. Pat was generous with her time giving back to the community, especially with The Settlement Home for Children where she volunteered weekly to accept furniture for the Annual Garage Sale. She also hosted several get-togethers for the girls themselves at home beside the pool and at the ranch. Pat was fortunate to have a close circle of friends. She loved playing bridge, poker, and Mahjong. She played bridge regularly with the same group of women for over 50 years. They eventually took their show on the road to Las Vegas where she developed her love of Texas hold'em. She also had a passion for making a house a home she loved antiquing from Round Top to Vermont and all places in between. She had a definite knack for spotting a find. She loved to travel many places visiting her daughters and grandchildren. She made many trips overseas creating lasting memories. She insisted on giving "experiences instead of things." She was an integral part of her grandchildren's lives. Nana enjoyed attending MANY activities from soccer, football, dance, and gymnastics. Pat's biggest joy was entertaining. The party was always here. She and Bill graciously opened their home for a myriad of events family gatherings, wedding receptions for their daughters, and poolside parties with their abundance of friends, but her Christmas parties were not to be missed. Pat loved Christmas and had the decorations to prove it! She had many lifelong friends that made her life so full of love. One of Pat and Bill's greatest pleasures was spending time at their ranch in Liberty Hill. The Oak River Ranch is where family and friends gathered to spend quality time together. Pat's family would love to say a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers especially Chris Morris and Leticia Middleton. Halycon Hospice's care and guidance was exceptional making her last few weeks with her family a blessing to all. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Bill Warren; her daughters, Tracy Warren, Paige Warren, and Dayna England; her sister, Peggy Kelso Zaubi; her grandchildren, Michelle Cooper (Hunter), Kyle Duffy (Caitlin), Colin Duffy, Travis Duffy, Griffith England (Baylee) and Hutton England; and her great grandchildren; Claire and Logan Duffy, Kensington and Bryson Cooper. She will be missed by many loving extended family members. Due to the current social distancing measures, a private ceremony with family will be held at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Once restrictions are lifted the family will host a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable gift to The Settlement Home for Children or a charity of your choice
