1/1
Patricia Faye Knowles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KNOWLES, Patricia Faye (1/11/1930 8/18/2020) Patricia Faye Williamson was born near Star, Texas on January 11, 1930, the youngest child of J. W. and Tenney (Bowman) Williamson. She grew up on the farm in Hamilton County, Texas and married Henry Clay Knowles on January 28, 1949. She died at home on August 18, 2020, in the company of her children and members of her extended family. She is survived by her son David Knowles of Cedar Park and daughter Lisa Horn, son-in-law Howard Horn, and grandchildren Virginia and Clayton Horn of Colleyville, Texas. Viewing will be on Monday, August 24, at Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. FM 1431, Cedar Park, Tex., from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. An outdoor service will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 10:30 a.m., at the Hurst Ranch Cemetery, near Evant, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to either the Knowles Elementary Library Fund, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center or a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park
1700 E. Whitestone
Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 259-1610
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved