KNOWLES, Patricia Faye (1/11/1930 8/18/2020) Patricia Faye Williamson was born near Star, Texas on January 11, 1930, the youngest child of J. W. and Tenney (Bowman) Williamson. She grew up on the farm in Hamilton County, Texas and married Henry Clay Knowles on January 28, 1949. She died at home on August 18, 2020, in the company of her children and members of her extended family. She is survived by her son David Knowles of Cedar Park and daughter Lisa Horn, son-in-law Howard Horn, and grandchildren Virginia and Clayton Horn of Colleyville, Texas. Viewing will be on Monday, August 24, at Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. FM 1431, Cedar Park, Tex., from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. An outdoor service will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 10:30 a.m., at the Hurst Ranch Cemetery, near Evant, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to either the Knowles Elementary Library Fund, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center or a charity of your choice
.