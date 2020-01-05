|
FOSSLER, Patricia "Pat" 1928-2019 On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Patricia "Pat" Fossler loving mother, grandmother, and friend peacefully passed away at the age of 91. When Pat left this world, she was fittingly surrounded by family, which is how she lived her life. Pat was born on March 18, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, to Fred Alex Stoddard and Betty May Fuller. She spent her early years in Florida and then moved to Wonder Lake, Illinois. As a young mother, Pat moved to Houston, Texas, where she raised her three daughters. Pat loved to fiddle with plants, enjoy Houston's bounteous spring blooms in her backyard, and talk about gardening with her friends at the Memorial Drive Garden Club, where she was a member for many years. In addition to playing tennis as a member of the Houston Racquet Club, Pat loved to practice yoga and snow ski both skills she taught her daughters and granddaughters. Pat could stand on her head well into her 60s, and at the age of 80, she strapped on a pair of snow skis and swished down the slopes of Powderhorn, Colorado. Pat was an adventurous woman who traveled all over the world. From the Baltic to India to Australia to Africa, she collected books and art and stories and friends. Pat never passed up a chance to have fun. She was a scuba diver, a sailor, a co-pilot, a singer, a lover of mystery novels, a competitive ballroom dancer, and a cracker jack gin rummy teacher. She played bridge for many years, learned Mahjong recently, and was a member of the QED Investment Club. Pat was a natural leader, a woman with a sharp wit, an easy smile, and a quick laugh. She was full of joy and mischief and she was fast to forgive. She loved Jesus and enjoyed reading scripture and attending Bible studies. Pat had many lifelong friends, and she is responsible for the close bonds her family shares. She was the brightest star in our universe. Her light will be deeply missed, but we'll do our best to carry it on, as she taught us. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Fred Alex Stoddard and Betty May Fuller; her brother, Jack Stoddard and his wife Bette Stoddard; her longtime companion, Raymond Cooley; and former spouse Duane Fossler. She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Cheryl Morelos and husband Tony, Chris Curran and husband Bruce, and Leslie Fossler; brother Fred Stoddard; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Pat's life service will be held at the Chapel at Memorial Drive Presbyterian on January 17, 2020 at noon. A reception will follow at 2:00 p.m. at The Buckingham, 8580 Woodway Drive, Houston, Texas. To leave remembrances, please visit legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Memorial Hermann Foundation Mobile Stroke Unit or The Houston Zoo.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020