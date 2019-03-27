HAMILTON, Patricia (Trish) Patricia (Trish) Hamilton, 78 years of age, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Bee Cave, Texas. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Lee Crosswhite Patterson and Frances Marie (Reiff) Patterson on December 26, 1940. She was raised, along with her brothers Frank and Harry Paul (Pat) in Oklahoma City and she attended Northeast High School where she was active in theatre, dancing, swimming and cheerleading. Trish attended The University of Oklahoma where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. While at OU she was a member of the Student Senate, a member of the Dean of Men's Judicial Advisory Board and was voted a Big Woman on Campus. Trish graduated from The University of Oklahoma in June 1963 with a B.S. in Speech Therapy and then married Bruce Hamilton on June 8, 1963 in Oklahoma City. Bruce and Trish moved to Northern California after graduation where Bruce was assigned to several different U.S. Navy ships. They moved to Austin, Texas in the mid 1960's where they lived for 25 years and where their children Nancy, Matthew and Katherine were born. Bruce's work took them to the Maryland suburbs of Washington D.C. for the next 20 years, but they retired to Austin (Bee Cave) in 2004. After moving back to Austin, Trish liked to travel with family and friends to Italy, France and the U.K. Many trips and many purchases later she settled down to their horses on a place north of Bertram, Texas. One of Trish's hobbies was singing in The Strawberry Pickers, a band composed of fellow Kappa alums. She also enjoyed traveling, running, singing, reading, and spending time with friends. She was the Vice President of La Leche League of Texas and a Texas representative to the National Organization, where she worked with new mothers to help them and educate them about breast feeding. She had empathy for young children and served as a Court appointed Special Advocate of Travis County or CASA, where she worked to advocate in court and in other settings for the best interests of children who had been abused or neglected. Trish is preceded in death by her brother, Frank Patterson. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Hamilton; brother, Harry Paul (Pat) Patterson; children, Nancy Hamilton, Matthew Hamilton and wife, Amy, and Katherine Tripi and husband, Joe; and her grandchildren, Victoria Hamilton, Logan Hamilton, Justin Hamilton, and Ella Tripi. Graveside Services will be at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park. Condolences may be made at www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary