HAZARD, Patricia G. Patricia G. Hazard, 95, died May 19, 2020 in Plymouth, Minnesota. She was a resident of Austin Texas for 46 years, moving to Minnesota in 2008. After majoring in music at Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio, TX, she continued with graduate work at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, where she met and married her loving husband of 60 years, William Hazard. She was a pianist and organist at WHA-FM State Radio Network for five years in Madison, followed by positions as church organist and choir director at St. Austin's Catholic Church and later at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Austin, TX. Patricia was a lady of great faith and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful musician who shared her talents with many, including her music sorority Sigma Alpha Iota, nursing home and state hospital residents. She is preceded in death by her husband, William, sons Jeff and Kevin, and son-in-law Mark Thompson. She is survived by daughters Jill (Jack) Kohler and Colleen Thompson, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held in Austin, TX at a future date. Memorials preferred to the Music Ministry of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Austin, TX.



