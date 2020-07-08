OVERTON, Patricia Jo Born in Austin, Texas, in 1932, she was lucky enough to be married to Jack Overton (deceased). They had four dearly beloved, mean, nasty boys: Jeff (deceased); Stuart (married to Carole, living in Aiken, South Carolina); Steve (married to Sharon, living in Russellville, Arkansas); and Mike, who opened her pickle jars. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Though she loved flowers, she would appreciate it even more if donations made to The Useful Wild Plant Project (www.usefulwildplants.org
) or to the Dripping Springs Community Library. She would also like to thank the many people who befriended her and helped her. The little ole gray-haired lady thanks you one last time. She led a happy life.