Patricia Jo Overton
OVERTON, Patricia Jo Born in Austin, Texas, in 1932, she was lucky enough to be married to Jack Overton (deceased). They had four dearly beloved, mean, nasty boys: Jeff (deceased); Stuart (married to Carole, living in Aiken, South Carolina); Steve (married to Sharon, living in Russellville, Arkansas); and Mike, who opened her pickle jars. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Though she loved flowers, she would appreciate it even more if donations made to The Useful Wild Plant Project (www.usefulwildplants.org) or to the Dripping Springs Community Library. She would also like to thank the many people who befriended her and helped her. The little ole gray-haired lady thanks you one last time. She led a happy life.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 8, 2020.
