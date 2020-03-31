|
MOKRY, Patricia Joyce On Monday March 23, 2020, Patricia Joyce Mokry, age 83, left this earthly realm to join her Heavenly Father. She was born April 21, 1936 in Olean, New York to Kaiser and Dorothy Mikolajcyzk who preceded her in death along with her Brother Paul Harrison. Following the death of her father, she moved with her mother at the age of 15 to Texas. Where she learned to love the Texas coast, particularly Port Aransas, even living there for a short period of time after retiring. When she moved back to Austin, she still loved going to Port Aransas with her family spending many lovely days there together. She enjoyed playing games and spending time with her family and her biggest joy in life was her Great Grandson Griffin, whom she loved spending time with. She will be sadly missed by her family, daughter Leigh Ann Rawlings, son Wesley Mokry and his wife Nancy, granddaughter Kira Smith and her husband Ty, and great-grandson Griffin Smith. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to St. Judes Children Hospital. She will be cremated with a memorial to be held at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2020