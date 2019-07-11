Services Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Ln Kyle , TX 78640 (512) 268-8200 Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Gunn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Lea Obenhaus Gunn

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email GUNN, Patricia Lea Obenhaus "Pat" Aug. 17, 1941- July 9, 2019 Patricia Lea "Pat" Obenhaus Gunn, 77, of Austin, TX, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Hospice Austin's Christopher House, after a courageous two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 17, 1941, in Belton, Texas, to Ernest Lee Obenhaus and Virgie Neoma Toliver Obenhaus. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Ronald Obenhaus, and her husband of 48 years, James M. "Jim" Nixon. Pat is survived by her husband of one year, Rodney Gunn. She is survived by her three children, son James Mark Nixon, daughter Diane Nixon Leija and husband Jose, daughter Natalie Nixon Wimberley and husband Austin, and grandchildren Cooper David Mason and Paisley Grace Wimberley. Pat is survived by her sister, Janis White, as well as five nieces and two nephews. Pat graduated high school in Belton, during which time she received numerous accolades including Sweetheart of the Belton Riding Club and Sweetheart of the Marching Hundred Band (two years). She was first-chair drummer in the band for five years and a member of the Regional All-Star Band (two years). She was FFA Sweetheart for two years and was elected class favorite her senior year. Pat then attended Mary Hardin-Baylor College during which time she was chosen to model in several fashion shows and attained titles in several beauty pageants. She was most proud of being chosen 1959 Belton Rodeo Queen. Pat later completed her education, at the age of 51, with an associate degree in business administration. Pat and Jim were married in Belton on July 16, 1960. They raised their children in Austin and then Manchaca and became faithful parishioners of Manchaca United Methodist Church in November 1973. Pat was very proud to call MUMC her church for over 45 years. It was at MUMC in 2014 that Pat was blessed to begin a new life with the second love of her life, Rodney Gunn. Pat and Rod had known each other through the church for over 20 years. They became engaged in Cozumel, Mexico, on November 6, 2014. They enjoyed traveling all over the world and visited the Holy Land, South and Central America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Alaska. They took numerous trips to Las Vegas and spent sun filled days at the condo in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Pat and Rod then married in Driftwood, Texas, on March 20, 2018, at the ages of 76 and 81. Through their union, Pat was blessed with a whole new family, including stepdaughter Raye Kennedy and husband Kenneth, stepson Bobby Gunn and stepson Richard Gunn and wife Gail. Additionally, she gained several step grandchildren, including Lauren Smith and husband Clayton, Stuart Kennedy, Jennifer Gunn, Kevin Gunn, Jordan Gunn, Dyanne Potter and husband Randy, and Savannah Gunn. Pat completed her new family with step great grandson Walker Smith. Pat battled cancer a total of three times, beginning at the age of 48. She faced each diagnosis with grace, dignity and courage. She volunteered with the American Cancer Society Reach to Recovery program, which matches trained volunteer breast cancer survivors to people living with breast cancer. Pat remained steadfast in her devotion to her loved ones, most especially her grandchildren Cooper and Paisley, and great grandson Walker, whom she adored. Of all the titles she ever attained, being "Mimi" to Cooper and Paisley, and "Gigi" to Walker, were the single most important titles she ever held. The Nixon/Gunn family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses and other professionals from Texas Oncology and Hospice Austin, especially the AMAZING folks at Christopher House, for taking such great care of us through the years. Further, we would like to thank Pastor David McNitzky and the congregation of Manchaca United Methodist Church for their prayers, support and kindness. Pallbearers will be Joe Smith, Quincy Ellis, Jim Ward, Jerry Edinger, Joe Colurciello, and Patrick Moore. Visitation will be held at Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby, in Kyle, Texas, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral services will be held at Manchaca United Methodist Church, 1011 FM 1626, in Manchaca, Texas, on Friday July 12, 2019 at 10 am. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, 10700 block of Twin Creek Road, in Manchaca, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Manchaca United Methodist Church, www.manchacaumc.org, (512) 282-7274; or Hospice Austin, (especially Christopher House) www.hospiceaustin.org, (512) 342-4700. Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Pat's family on her On-line memorial site. Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Lane, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200 Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 11, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries