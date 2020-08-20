FISKE, Patricia Louise Sawyers January 25, 1927 - August 15, 2020 Patricia was one of the world's great flirts. She flirted with anyone and everyone regardless of creed, color, age, religion or sexual orientation. She couldn't help herself. People were drawn to her and fascinated by her because she truly was one of a kind. Her happy hours always brought together an eclectic crowd. She loved laughter and an audience. Though her early life offered her few choices, she came to know her true value and power. She chose who she would be and how she would live her life, and she was willing to accept the outcomes of her choices. She worked a good program and shared her experience, strength and hope with others. She was a creator and performer---of song, poetry, puppets, film and theater. Patricia was generous with her material goods and her heart. She cared passionately about her children, Burch and Daryl, her beloved granddaughter, Maria, her many friends, the earth, trees, the arts, and women's rights. She never considered herself too old for anything. Age was not something she was terribly concerned about. Even in her final days she perked up to greet and interact with the friends who came to say goodbye. She could never resist a curtain call! EXIT STAGE LEFT Patricia Fiske is fixin' to leave this All the world's a stage Old showgirl habits keep her coming back for one more curtain call Let's all give her a big hand -Neil Meili If you'd like to honor Patricia, plant a tree!!! https://shop.alivingtribute.org/products/community-tree-planting