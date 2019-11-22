|
|
BOOHER, Patricia M. Patricia M. Booher passed away November 11, 2019 at age 89. Born in Pecos, Texas she grew up in Odessa from age 10 and received a B.A. from McMurry College in 1951. Her first employment was as an educational missionary in the Belgium Congo. Fluent in a local African dialect and French, she was director of a boarding home for young women and was also responsible for youth and women's education. She returned to Odessa in 1955 and in September married Harold Booher. From 1955 to 1963, as Harold attended graduate school, Patricia worked first at the Fondren Library at SMU and then at the library of Union Theological Seminary in New York City. She also served for several years as a secretary in the Africa office of the Methodist Board of Missions in New York. From 1963 to 1967 she worked in the home while Harold fulfilled a series of one-year faculty appointments and then when he became director of the library of the Episcopal Seminary of the Southwest in Austin. After giving birth to two sons, she took a position on the staff of the Seminary library in 1972 and continued there for the next 28 years. When she and Harold retired in 2000, the Seminary commended their service by naming the library in their honor. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Miller and Beuna Coody Miller, and by five step sisters and two step brothers. She is survived by Harold, her husband of 64 years, her son Doug and his wife Amy Bishop, Doug's son Gareth and his mother Susan Lambert, Doug's sons Paul and Will and their mother Cris Booher, and her son James and his wife Diane and their two children Benjamin and Leah. Service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, November 25, 2019 at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 209 West 27th Street, Austin, Texas 78705. The family suggests that those who wish to make memorial gifts send them to the Seminary of the Southwest in support of the Booher Library or to All Saints Episcopal Church in support of the Loaves & Fishes program.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 22, 2019