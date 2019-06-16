|
GAINER, Patricia Octavia Byrd "Pat" Patricia "Pat" Octavia Byrd Gainer, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. She will be remembered as a loving wife, a loyal friend, an excellent golfer, and a treasured and supportive mom, mother-in-love and Grammy. Pat was born on October 18, 1932, in Iraan, Texas, to Irene Kennemer Byrd and Roy Lee Byrd. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Bill Gainer, stepson Trey Gainer, son-in-law Jim Foster, parents Irene and Roy Byrd, brothers Sammy Lee Byrd and Joe Bently Byrd, and sisters Norma Sue Aery and Mary Margaret Byrd. She is survived by her son Mike (Hallie) Gainer, daughter LeeAnna (Bryan) Mask, stepdaughter Gale Foster, daughter-in-law Debbie Gainer, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Pat's life will be held on June 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Lakeway Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Austin's Christopher House are suggested. Full obituary can be found at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 16, 2019