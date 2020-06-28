WESSON, Patricia Patricia Wesson died on June 25, 2020 from complications of pneumonia in Austin, Texas. Patti was born on April 29, 1943 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Her father was an electrician and her mother was a secretary. She grew up in Winnipeg, Canada where she lived until she moved to Texas in 1979. Patti was a lover of all things beautiful, from poodles to music to flowers to dresses. She had a lifelong passion for dancing. Her love of dance began with an adoration of ballet when she was young and evolved into a love of round dancing later in life. She never missed a single one of her granddaughters' ballet recitals. Patti raised her two children, Kerry and Colleen, in large part as a single mother. She always kept them busy with activities including sports, music lessons, dance, and anything else to keep them occupied. From a young age, she instilled an excellent work ethic and love of music into both her children. Patti was one of the most organized people in the world. She loved to organize her things, your things, and didn't care if you wanted help organizing or not. She labeled absolutely everything, even though she kept most things in clear containers. She could have made a serious business out of organizing in today's world. Patti was a uniquely quirky and spirited woman. She had strong opinions and was unafraid to make them known, no matter what. She loved collecting items like her precious snow babies and giving collections of gifts to her children and grandchildren, like eagles, cherished teddies, and Winnie the Pooh. She was not the best cook, but would always give her best effort to make Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. She started playing Christmas music every year on Thanksgiving day, and didn't care that it might have been a little too early. Even after she became a grandmother to her five grandchildren, she never viewed herself as an 'old' person. She never retired her leather studded jumpsuits, and asked for miniskirts for her birthday even into her seventies. She never gave up her sense of youth, no matter what anyone else thought or said. Above all things, Patti will be remembered as a woman who was unafraid to live life by her own rules. Patti is survived by her husband, Jerry, her brother, Gary, her children, Kerry and Colleen, and her grandchildren, Kenny, Lauren, Erin, Andrew, and Allison, to whom she was beloved and known as "Nana". A memorial service will be held in Patti's honor at a date to be determined.



