MONTEZ JR. Patricio "Pat" S. Our beloved Patricio "Pat" S. Montez, Jr., age 84, was called to our Heavenly Father on Friday, March 13, 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; life partner, Mary Wiley; parents, Patricio & Angelita Surita Montez; and siblings, Joe, Martin and Mary Montez. He retired from Coca-Cola Enterprises after a lengthy career. He is survived by his children, Linda, Charlie, Margaret and John Montez; grandchildren, Rene Montez and Mario Montez (Clark Wilson); 4 Great Grandchildren, Dominque, Adrieana, Caleb and Abbey Montez; 2 Great-Great Grandchildren, Leilani Montez and Loralye Lopez; sister-in-law, Rosa Montez; his life partner's son, Norman Wiley (LeBet) and their daughter, Lindsey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. The Montez family would like to thank all of the people who cared for him and his family, especially Rosalinda and Josie of Texas Home Health. Pallbearers will be Dominque and Caleb Montez, Norman Wiley, James, Mark, and Paul P. Krotzer. A visitation will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd. on Monday, March 16th beginning at 5:00 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, March 17th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 E. 9th St. Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Church Hall.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2020