Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 454-5611
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricio Montez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricio S. Montez Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricio S. Montez Jr. Obituary
MONTEZ JR. Patricio "Pat" S. Our beloved Patricio "Pat" S. Montez, Jr., age 84, was called to our Heavenly Father on Friday, March 13, 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; life partner, Mary Wiley; parents, Patricio & Angelita Surita Montez; and siblings, Joe, Martin and Mary Montez. He retired from Coca-Cola Enterprises after a lengthy career. He is survived by his children, Linda, Charlie, Margaret and John Montez; grandchildren, Rene Montez and Mario Montez (Clark Wilson); 4 Great Grandchildren, Dominque, Adrieana, Caleb and Abbey Montez; 2 Great-Great Grandchildren, Leilani Montez and Loralye Lopez; sister-in-law, Rosa Montez; his life partner's son, Norman Wiley (LeBet) and their daughter, Lindsey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. The Montez family would like to thank all of the people who cared for him and his family, especially Rosalinda and Josie of Texas Home Health. Pallbearers will be Dominque and Caleb Montez, Norman Wiley, James, Mark, and Paul P. Krotzer. A visitation will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd. on Monday, March 16th beginning at 5:00 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, March 17th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 E. 9th St. Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Church Hall.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden Funeral Home
Download Now