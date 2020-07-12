Boyt, Patrick Elmer Patrick Elmer Boyt, 79, Austin, died July 3, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Liberty, Texas, attended schools in Devers and Liberty and graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation, he joined his father in the family farm, ranch, and irrigation business, raising cross-bred cattle, registered Brahmans, registered quarter horses, rice, and soybeans. Pat was a founder and long-time board member of West Cave Preserve. Pat served on the boards of First State Bank Liberty, Beaumont State Bank, Texas Farm Credit, the Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Soil and Water Conservation District, Devers Independent School District, Oak Hill Association of Neighborhoods, and Scenic Brook Neighborhood Association. He was appointed to the Texas Commission of the Arts by Governor Dolph Briscoe and confirmed by the Senate. He was a member of the American Brahman Breeders, the Houston Stock Show and Rodeo, the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and a Life Member of the UT Alumni Association. He took pride in producing basic commodities that nourished people around the world. Pat's interest in architecture and art was paramount in his life along with his community volunteerism. He loved to travel with his family, providing them with great adventures both in this country and abroad. He spent most of his life in Liberty County, Texas, but returned, after retirement, to Austin to be near his family. Pat was preceded in death by his father, E. V. (Pat) Boyt, his mother, Kathleen Nelson Boyt, and his sister, Sonya. He is survived by his wife, Betsy, son Jeb and wife Nada Lulic, son Mark C. and wife Lila, grandsons, Harrison and David, and nieces and nephews. The family expresses their deepest gratitude for the loving care Pat received in the last years of his life from Dr. Cynthia Brinson, Dr. Tom Hill, Dr. David Morledge, the staff at Elmcroft Senior Living, and Magnolia Hospice. Pat donated his body to UT Medical School. There will be no service until we safely can be together. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation at bolivarpointlighthouse.org
.