COPELAND, Patrick Floyd December 21, 1954 November 13, 2019 "Some people don't believe in heroes, but they never met my dad." Our lives changed forever on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 13, 2019, as we said goodbye to the strongest, most selfless, hardworking, able-to-fix-anything, willing-to-help-anyone, friend-to-everyone, caring man we have ever known. Pat was born to D.T. and Mary Sue Bigham Copeland in La Rochelle, France on December 21, 1954. He lived with his family in Anderson, South Carolina and Houston before settling in Austin with his mother and older brother, Dean, at the age of 9. He met the love of his life, Colleen, at the age of 18, and they spent the next 46 years building a life together in South Austin, along with their daughter Kristi, who believed beyond a shadow of a doubt that her daddy hung the moon. Pat retired from the construction business in 2013 and was enjoying road trips, home improvement projects and spending time with his granddaughter Emy, who was the light of "Poppy's" life. He was a true-blue Dallas Cowboys fan and loved riding his Harley around Austin and the Texas Hill Country. Most of all, he loved his family: wife Colleen, daughter and son-in-law Kristi Copeland and John McNulty, and granddaughter Doris Emery "Emy" McNulty, all of whom survive him. He was also "Uncle Pat" to numerous nieces and nephews and friend to many. Pat touched more lives than we will ever know, as evidenced in the outpouring of kind words and condolences we have received since his passing. He was "one of the great ones;" an irreplaceable piece of South Austin, which will "definitely be less south" without him. Everyone who had the honor of knowing him will feel the loss of a true friend. Although his passing leaves a hole in our hearts that will be impossible to fill, we will cherish the lifetime of memories he has left us, always knowing how blessed we were to have him in our lives. We take peace in knowing the "Copeland Boys" are together again. Please join us in a celebration of Pat's life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at VFW Post 3377, 12921 Lowden Lane, Manchaca, TX 78652. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the () or the (www.americancancerfund.org).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 20, 2019