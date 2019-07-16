Home

Skeaton, Patrick Keith A child of God; a son to both his mother, Patricia and stepfather, Matt Knezevich; and a native Austinite. Although born November 3, 1969 with a debilitating physical disability and a life full of challenges, Patrick still lived it boundlessly. On July 11, 2019, our Lord, God requested his presence, his free spirit, and bright smile. He was predeceased by both his father Ural Dewitty and his wife Debbie and is survived by his brothers Anthony (Susan) & Michael (Charmaine), sister, Terri (Perry, deceased) and Aunt Linda. Loved and missed by many that knew him, a world now lacking his presence will never be the same. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Contributions to the Spina Bifida Association would be appreciated.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 16, 2019
