LOWRY, Patrick R. "Pat" Patrick R. "Pat" Lowry, 76, born October 13, 1943 in Macon, Georgia, died January 25, 2020 in Austin, Texas. The son of Ray Edward Lowry and Lola Virginia Mathews, Patrick graduated from Urbandale (Iowa) High School in 1961, received his B.S. in history/international studies from Iowa State University in 1966 and an advanced degree in the Spanish language from Thunderbird University. During the Vietnam War era, he served in the U.S. Army in Germany as a track vehicle mechanic and later went to work for Cummins, Inc. Diesel Engines, first at their corporate headquarters in Columbus, Indiana, and then he was based in Bogota, Columbia for several years, where he traveled extensively as a field service rep for the company throughout South America. He moved to Texas in the 1970s and went to work for the City of Austin's energy department as a conservation rep. He retired in 2006. Throughout his life, he loved traveling and recently journeyed with his companion of seven years, Lilian Loayza, to her home country of Bolivia, to Machu Picchu in Peru and on a memorable trip to the Pacific Northwest, along with a tour of western national parks. A gentle, quiet, kind and generous man throughout his life, he was most proud of his meticulously restored 1965 356C Porsche, enjoyed taking long drives on backcountry roads, walks through Lady Bird Wildflower Center, watching PBS, reading good books and listening to great music on vinyl. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Bruce E. Lowry (Linda) of Charlotte, NC, his sister Shannon Lowry of Dripping Springs, Texas, his nieces Summer Anne Miles (Garrett) of Dripping Springs, Texas, and Debbie Lowry Cashat (Walter) of Mansfield, Texas; and his nephew, Doug Lowry (Stacie) of Charlotte, NC, along with many great nieces and nephews.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 29, 2020