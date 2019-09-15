Home

Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
San Jose Catholic Church
Patrick P. Fallon


1967 - 2019
Patrick P. Fallon Obituary
FALLON, Patrick P. Patrick P. Fallon 51 passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 at St. David's Hospital South Austin surrounded by friends and family. Patrick never fully recovered from injuries sustained earlier in his life. Viewing will take place at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail Austin, Texas, Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Mass will be at San Jose Catholic Church on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM with internment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019
