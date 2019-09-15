|
|
FALLON, Patrick P. Patrick P. Fallon 51 passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 at St. David's Hospital South Austin surrounded by friends and family. Patrick never fully recovered from injuries sustained earlier in his life. Viewing will take place at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail Austin, Texas, Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Mass will be at San Jose Catholic Church on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM with internment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019