FLANAGAN, Patrick Richard Patrick Richard Flanagan was born on December 9th, 1952 at Reese AFB in Lubbock, Texas to Joye Boggs and Donald Flanagan, where the nurses proclaimed him the biggest baby to come through that hospital. Pat passed in his sleep on the morning of September 2nd, 2019 after cardiac events in the preceding days. Pat graduated from McCallum High School in Austin, Texas where he made many life-long friends. He was a proud graduate of the United States Air Force Academy Class of 1976, and a member of the 16th Squadron, the Chicken Hawks. Pat was a cheerleader for the Falcons and a brother all of his days to his fellow cadets. His time at USAFA developed Pat's lifelong passion for rugby. Pat's Air Force assignment took him to the nuclear missile silos near Tucson, Arizona. It was in Reid Park where Pat's offer to help a friend coach a women's rugby team changed the trajectory of his life. A beautiful and athletic nursing student at the University of Arizona - Anne Huddle - stole his attention, and never let go. Pat and Anne were married at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Phoenix, Arizona on October 6th, 1979, and kept their vows for the nearly forty following years. The couple settled in Austin, Texas in 1981, where they built a life and family of which Pat was immensely proud. Pat was a life-long learner. He completed an undergraduate degree in biology (1976) at USAFA and both an undergraduate civil engineering degree (1982) and an MBA (1984) at the University of Texas. Continually interested in learning and growing, Pat stopped work in multiple PhD programs to attend to his growing family. He held positions in the military, software development, offshore oil drilling, manufacturing process improvement, and heavy equipment manufacturing. His passion for knowledge drew him into the lives of people across the world where they were certain to see him with a book in hand and a grin on his face. Pat was a 30-year member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Austin. Dedicated to spiritual growth, Pat spent time teaching Sunday school at St. Michael's, was involved in Christ Renews His Parish (CRHP), Interfaith Hospitality Network (IHN), and a litany of other faith-based organizations. Pat adored his friends and family, loved his dog, and was devoted to his work. He was driven by the opportunity to leave the world better than he found it. This passion led Pat on frequent and extended travel to a Niece Equipment manufacturing facility in Fort Scott, Kansas, developing a connection and love for the community and people in southeastern Kansas. Pat is preceded in death by his father Donald Flanagan, sister Kathleen Coffey, and brother Timothy Flanagan. Pat is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Huddle Flanagan, and their three children, Patrick "Paddy" and his wife Julia, Meghan and her husband Greg Browne, and Joe and his wife Haylie, all of Austin, Texas. He leaves behind his mother, Joye Boggs Flanagan of Austin, sister Mari Jaynes and her husband David of Helena, Montana, his sister-in-law Debra Flanagan of Austin, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. The absolute delight of his life were his five grandchildren, Piercy Joye, Harlon, and Liesl Browne, and Nicolette and Theodore Flanagan who will miss their Grandpa and his pockets full of bubble gum. Pat was loyal, principled, honest, and fair. He loved his country, his friends, and his family. He was also smart, funny, a practical jokester, and had grand plans for the years he thought so surely lay ahead. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 2pm at St. Michael's Episcopal Church. 1500 N. Capital of Texas Hwy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's honor to The Brain Health Team of the New Horizons Foundation in support of combat veterans with traumatic brain injury (newhorizonsfoundation.com/419) or to Mobile Loaves and Fishes.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 5, 2019