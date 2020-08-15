1/1
Patrick Ryan Reininger
REININGER, Patrick Ryan Patrick Ryan Reininger of South Austin, TX passed away at his home in Liberty Hill, Tx, Monday, August 10, 2020. Patrick was born August 28, 1972 in Austin, TX to Harry "Sonny" Reininger and Diane Ragland. He was preceded in death by his mother Diane Ragland Miller; grandfathers, Harry M. Reininger, Sr. and Rayburn C. Ragland; brother, Craig Allan Reininger; uncles, Dan Ragland, and Steve Edwards; and his faithful dog, Dixie. Patrick is survived by his father, Harry "Sonny" Reininger and wife Sharon; daughter, Courtney Hernandez Reininger; granddaughter, Amberlina Castillo; grandmothers, Evelyn Pehl Reininger and Elfriede Koschemann Ragland. He is also survived by other relatives and dear friends. A graveside service will be/was held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Miller Creek Cemetery near Johnson City, TX. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to your local food bank.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 15, 2020.
