HOLBROOK, Patrick Thomas Our beloved, Patrick Thomas Holbrook, age 66, of Delhi, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Dale Johnson and stepfather, Alfons Beck. He is survived by an older brother, John Leo Holbrook and wife, Susie of Dandridge, Tennessee; younger sisters, Mary Jo Neely and husband John, of Austin, Texas, and Carol Fry of Lockhart, Texas, and seven nephews and four nieces. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home, located at 607 East Anderson Lane; Austin, Texas 78752. Scripture Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, located at 1701 Austin Hwy in San Antonio, Texas 78218. Please visit www.austinpeel.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2019