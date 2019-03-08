Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
607 East Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 419-7224
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Holbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Thomas Holbrook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick Thomas Holbrook Obituary
HOLBROOK, Patrick Thomas Our beloved, Patrick Thomas Holbrook, age 66, of Delhi, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Dale Johnson and stepfather, Alfons Beck. He is survived by an older brother, John Leo Holbrook and wife, Susie of Dandridge, Tennessee; younger sisters, Mary Jo Neely and husband John, of Austin, Texas, and Carol Fry of Lockhart, Texas, and seven nephews and four nieces. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home, located at 607 East Anderson Lane; Austin, Texas 78752. Scripture Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, located at 1701 Austin Hwy in San Antonio, Texas 78218. Please visit www.austinpeel.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now